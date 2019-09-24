Sidharth Shukla drops hints about participating in Bigg Boss 13

MUMBAI: The upcoming season of Bigg Boss 13 has created a buzz much prior to going on-air. From curiosity about it’s contestants to the change in venue and Salman’s tiff with a photographer on the launch conference, the season has already made headlines.

Well, while we are curious about the celebs participating this season, television actor Sidharth Shukla took to his social media to share a cryptic post hinting about entering Bigg Boss 13 house. He tweeted during the period when Salman Khan launched the show in Mumbai at a metro station.

Bigg Boss 13 is the most-anticipated television reality show and fans eagerly await the upcoming show. As many have speculated names of the contestants, the earlier season of Bigg Boss 12 was a super hit. With controversies and fights in the house, fans are excited from the upcoming season to experience interesting challenges and nasty fights in the house. As the names of the contestants have not been out yet, television actor Sidharth Shukla took to his social media to post a cryptic message for fans hinting his entry in Bigg Boss 13.

After rising to fame for his role in the popular Colors TV show Balika Vadhu, Sidharth’s popularity has increased. Shukla has impressed fans with his talented acting skills and power-packed performances in his TV shows. The Dil Se Dil Tak actor recently took to his Twitter to share a cryptic message hinting about entering Bigg Boss 13.

The actor in his tweet wrote, “Hey guys thank you for all the love, support n understanding you’ll have shown n watched my back all this time ....will need that n more in the coming days ...counting on your support ...... I promise to not let you’ll down ... lots of love,” with kisses emoji.

Thanking fans for the immense support and love, Shukla’s this post talks about how he asks fans for their support in the upcoming days and promises them to not let them down. Pouring out all the love on fans, Sidharth is hinting towards entering the Bigg Boss 13 house. Well, with the ongoing speculations, only time can tell who will enter the Bigg Boss 13 house?

Well, we don’t know if Siddharth will actually enter the Bigg Boss house. But, in case he does, the actor will surely be a power-packed contestant, we can look forward to!