Sidharth Shukla gets support from THIS Indian cricketer

MUMBAI: Siddarth Shukla is one the most popular contestant of the Bigg Boss house. The actor has a massive fan following and is loved by the audience, but he is also one of the few contestants, who is receiving both loves and hate from the audience.

The actor grabbed the headlines for his on and off the fight with Rashami and Asim, and also for his cute relationship with Shehnaaz. He is one of the strongest contestants to win the show.

The actor had got a lot of support from many celebrities, who are rooting for him to win the show, and the recent one to join his fan club in none other than Indian cricketer Manoj Tiwari.

The ace cricketer took on to his twitter account and tweeted saying rooting for him to win the show this year, it’s Siddarth Shukla all the way.

Well, there will be no surprises if Siddarth will lift the Bigg Boss trophy.

