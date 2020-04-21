Sidharth Shukla makes a heroic entry in THIS throwback video from KKK7

MUMBAI: Sidharth Shukla is currently a hot favourite among the fans, especially after he won Bigg Boss 13 title. The actor has been constantly in the news for various reasons.

Sid's fan following is increasing with every passing day and people are keen on knowing every interesting stuff related to the actor.

Well, for all those who are no aware, Bigg Boss isn't the first reality show of Sid. The actor has been a part of another popular reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 7. Interestingly, Sid won that show too.

And now, here's a throwback video doing the rounds of social media where Sid is making a heroic entry in the show and we simply can't stop drooling over his hot looks.

Take a look at the video:

Sid showed his daredevil avatar in KKK7 and managed to win the winner's trophy.

We are sure, this video must have taken you down the memory lane.

