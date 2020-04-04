Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai, and Paras Chhabra have great advice for us on how to handle the lockdown

MUMBAI: Ever since the 21-day lockdown was announced, people are unable to understand how to deal with the house arrest. Nevertheless, Bollywood celebs have been entertaining us with their posts on social media. Have a look at what Bigg Boss 13 fame Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai, and Paras Chhabra told TOI.

Sidharth Shukla

The Dil Se Dil Tak actor says that in the Bigg Boss house, the only thing that kept them going was the entertainment value that they used to get from each other. He says that in the COVID-19 situation, the scenario is different and it can be fun. Plus, he is happy with the fact that he is not being screened now and it shares it is easy for him to stay sane at home. He also mentioned that this is the time to be soldiers for mankind and not let the virus spread.

Rashami Desai

The Naagin 4 actress says that this lockdown is the right opportunity to work on oneself. As one doesn’t get time to spend with themselves as we are always busy, so she asks her fans to use these days to pamper themselves. One can also utilise this time by catching up on reading, practice yoga and meditation, she asserts. Rashami thinks that spending quality time with family is something we have been missing out and in this phase, we can all focus on the positive aspects.

Paras Chhabra

The actor feels that Bigg Boss house was a training ground for the current situation. He recalled that during his stay, he used to wake up to music and then he would start dancing. Chhabra feels that dancing and exercising can make us feel good. Secondly, in the Bigg Boss house, Paras told that he learnt how to cook, clean and sweep the floor, so with this quarantine, he does all that household chores that he used to do in the BB13 house. That’s not it, he even compared that the two situations — staying at home due to the lockdown and staying inside the Bigg Boss house — are similar but not entirely. He also gave one tip to everyone that is to occupy ourselves with productive work as this lockdown has given us an opportunity to spend time with our family and meditate. People should use this opportunity to the fullest and stay indoors.

Credits: SpotboyE