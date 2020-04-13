Sidharth Shukla to REPLACE this popular TV actor as a reality show host?

MUMBAI: Sidharth Shukla has been on a roll ever since he has participated in Bigg Boss 13. Not just that, the actor also won the winner's trophy and then, there was no looking back.

Sid has been flooded with lots of exciting projects ever since then. Recently, the actor appeared in a music video Bhula Dunga with Shehnaaz Gill which became a huge hit.

And now, there are reports about Sid bagging another reality show and that too opposite Shehnaaz.

There are reports about Sidharth being signed as host for popular dance-reality show Dance Deewane. The show was previously hosted by popular TV actor Arjun Bijlani.

Sid might reportedly step in Arjun's shoes this time. However, nothing has been confirmed yet but if the news is true, we would be extremely excited to see Sid hosting the show alongside Shehnaaz.

