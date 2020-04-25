Sidharth Shukla’s REPLY to Asim Riaz’s father PROVES that he has MOVED ON

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 has been one of the best and most controversial seasons of all times. One of the major highlights of the show was once besties Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz turning arch rivals.

Sidharth and Asim’s bromance was quite popular during the initial phase of the show, however, things took an ugly turn when these friends turned foes. The duo had major fights during the show which often went overboard resulting in Bigg Boss’ intervention and the host of the show Salman Khan reprimanding them on the Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

While a lot of other contestants are maintaining their bonds which they had during the show, Sidharth seems to have moved on from the Bigg Boss zone.

Recently, Sidharth wished Ramzaan Mubarak to his fans on Twitter which was followed by Asim Riaz’s father Riaz Chaudhary commenting on the tweet and wishing him the same. Sidharth took this opportunity for mending the relations and replied with a sweet message wishing Asim’s father and his family.

Have a look at the tweet:

Looks like Sidharth wants to let the bygones be bygones and start afresh with Asim.

