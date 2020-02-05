Sidharth Shukla’s sweet words for Shehnaaz Gill is winning hearts over social media

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 is grabbing the headlines these days for the ongoing fights and ups and downs that are happening in the house. The Bigg Boss house is not an easy place to stay in, as the contestants in the house are cut off from the outside world.

The house sees relationships crumble and change in no time. In every season, there are some people who create a bond that is liked by the audience. One such friendship in the house is of Siddharth and Shehnaaz.

The two are been loved by the audience and they have the massive fan following, their friendship is been looked up inside and outside of the Bigg Boss house. The housemates fondly call them Sidnaaz.

Now time and again Shehnaaz has been vocal about her feelings for Siddarth, and how she has an emotional attachment for Siddarth. Shehnaaz has started to admit that she loves and feels for Sidharth and expects him to keep in touch once the show ends, Shukla has both subtly and directly told Gill to not expect much.

But seems like things have changed now where Siddarth has some lovely words for Shehnaaz in the previous episode, where Sidharth is seen advising Shehnaaz as he is well aware of her nature of being possessive.

But what won audiences heart was Sidharth telling Shehnaaz to call him up anytime whenever she is in trouble and he will be happy to help. He further mentioned that even if its 70 years now, and if he is alive, he shall answer her call and she will have his support.

Siddarth also told Shehnaaz that not everyone would like her; hence she should be happy if someone cares for her. Not stopping at it and keeping in mind about her possessive nature, the actor also asked her to never harm herself in life.

Seems like this rapport of Sidharth and Shehnaaz in the Bigg Boss house has set friendship goals for the viewers.

Now these words of Siddarth to Shehnaaz are winning the hearts of the audience and they can’t keep calm and are rooting for Sidnaaz.

Well, there is no doubt that the two have setted high friendship goals in the Bigg Boss house and we hope that this friendship continues outside also.