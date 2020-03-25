Sidharth Shukla shares the 'Behind The Scene' videos of Bhula Dunga

MUMBAI: While the nation is trying to confine themselves at their residence because of the dangerous coronavirus, SidNaaz fans are on cloud nine.

Ever since Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla announced a music video together, the excitement of their fans knew no bounds. The fans rejoiced and took to twitter wherein they trended hashtags to express their happiness and love for the duo.

The song was released yesterday afternoon and within a mere three hours of time, it became a superhit. The video got an amazing response and is being shared and viewed in large numbers. As we write this piece, the song has crossed a whopping 17 million views on YouTube. Needless to say, SidNaaz’s chemistry really worked well for the audience.

Post the song’s release, Sidharth took to his Instagram handle and shared a glimpse of the 'Behind The Scene' moments while filming the song.

Sidharth looked every bit of a dedicated actor as he checked his shots on the monitor while the crew was busy making sure that the shoot finished without hassles.

Have a look at the videos:

What are your views on Bhula Dunga? Hit the comment section below.

