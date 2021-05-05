SidNaaz creates history once again worldwide as they touch this milestone on social media

MUMBAI: Siddarth and Shehnaaz are one of the most loved couples on television. They grabbed the headlines for their stint in the Bigg Boss season 13, and since then, the audience loves to see them together.

The season was a huge success, and one of the reasons was Siddarth and Shehnaaz’s friendship. Viewers loved their fun banter, and they used to frequently trend them online using several #hashtags.

Their relationship was special in many ways, as they used to fight a lot and then quickly patch up. Fans fondly call them Sidnaaz.

Their fans keep posting their photos and videos online. Viewers miss watching them together, and when Siddarth came on Bigg Boss 14 as a toofani senior, the audience missed watching Shehnaaz along with him.

The duo keeps achieving milestones. They have created history again.

The duo has completed 10 million mentions on Instagram, which no other star as been able to achieve. They also completed 4. 2 million posts on Instagram.

They have become the first on-screen couple to have achieved this milestone, and the credit goes to fans who keep trending them on social media for no reason and just unconditionally showering love and support on them.

Fans are super excited and have said they are happy to see this happening as they have waited for so long and their hard work is paying off.

Fans say that the two are the perfect pair and it is high time they start dating each other.

Well, the love for Siddarth and Shehnaaz hasn’t decreased, and the two still have a massive fan following.

