Sidnaaz showers love on Sidharth and Shehnaaz as the latter gets emotional seeing Sid

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss as come to an end, but the fans still miss the chemistry between Siddarth and Shehnaaz. In the Bigg Boss house, both were loved and the audience really liked their pair.

Now post the show Shehnaaz will be seen on a new show Mujse Shaadi Karoge where she will be searching for a new groom, and along with her even Paras will be joining her.

Now during the show, Siddarth came on stage and surprised Sana, on seeing him Shehaaaz got very emotional and had tears for him, and Sid went out to tell Manish that Shehnaaz is a gem of a person, and whenever she needs I will be there for her.

Well, post this reunion, the fans of Siddarth and Shehnaaz has been showering a lot of love and support for them. The fans have taken to social media and shown their love and support for the two.

There is no doubt that the two look very good with each other.

Check out some of the tweets below :

Sid be like meri bandi hai thoda dur se



Yeh sb k baad bhi vo ldke vahan kya krne gaye hai pta nhi #SidNaaz — sidnaaz (@sd_naaz) February 18, 2020

My fellow #SidNaaz supporters. I really want to request u to band bajao these sidra shippers one day. Please. They are always degrading our sana and mera khoon khaulta hai us baat se. Just go to their page once. #SidNaazIsEmotion — Kusum Jha (@KusumJha13) February 18, 2020

#WeWantSidNaazShow

Kaise bol sakte hai ke is @Shehnazgill123 ledki ki feelings fake hai

Look at the pic jise ye fake lag raha hai wo sayed khud apni life me bara fake hai

Plzz support #SidNaaz@RealVinduSingh @sambhavnaseth @manupunjabim3 @IamSinghaniya @lostboy54 pic.twitter.com/7g6J6Riyl4 — SidheartNaaz Sona(#SidKingShukla). (@Babuson17915614) February 18, 2020