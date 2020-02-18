News

Sidnaaz showers love on Sidharth and Shehnaaz as the latter gets emotional seeing Sid

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
18 Feb 2020 07:07 PM

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss as come to an end, but the fans still miss the chemistry between Siddarth and Shehnaaz. In the Bigg Boss house, both were loved and the audience really liked their pair.

Now post the show Shehnaaz will be seen on a new show Mujse Shaadi Karoge where she will be searching for a new groom, and along with her even Paras will be joining her.

Now during the show, Siddarth came on stage and surprised Sana, on seeing him Shehaaaz got very emotional and had tears for him, and Sid went out to tell Manish that Shehnaaz is a gem of a person, and whenever she needs I will be there for her.

Well, post this reunion, the fans of Siddarth and Shehnaaz has been showering a lot of love and support for them. The fans have taken to social media and shown their love and support for the two.

There is no doubt that the two look very good with each other.

Check out some of the tweets below :

Tags Colors Bigg Boss SidNaaz Mujse Shaadi Karoge Sidharth Shukla Shehnaaz Kaur Gill Paras Chhabra Manish Paul TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

poll

Which actress' braids inspires you the most?

Drashti Dhami
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the ANUSORU DESIGN better?

Surbhi Jyoti
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here