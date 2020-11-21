SidNaazMVComingSoon trends on Twitter as the release date of SidNaaz's upcoming music video would be announced TOMORROW

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 contestants Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill have been keeping their fans intrigued ever since they jetted off to Punjab together. It was being speculated that the two were shooting for their upcoming music video. Earlier, Sidharth and Shehnaaz had collaborated in 'Bhula Dunga' and the song went on to be a major hit, thanks to their crackling chemistry.

Now, as Sidharth Shukla, Tony Kakkar, Shehnaaz Gill were seen posing together, fans assumed it was a glimpse from their new project.

Sidharth Shukla shared the picture on his Instagram and hinted at something interesting coming very soon. Then, Tony Kakkar and Anshul Garg also posted similar pictures with similar captions, teasing fans about an interesting collaboration.

While fans speculated it has something to do with SidNaaz’s upcoming music video, their excitement level was escalated with Anshul Garg dropping a comment on Tony Kakkar’s post that read, “Let’s announce the date tomorrow!”

With just one day to go for the release date to be announced, SidNaaz fans were trending ‘#SidNaazMVComingSoon’ on Twitter.

#SidNaazMVComingSoon became the topmost trend on Twitter rather quickly as fans expressed their excitement over Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's upcoming project.

In the picture, Shehnaaz Gill could be seen looking beautiful in a red dress, while Sidharth looked dashing in a blue shirt layered over a pink tee, paired with denim. They posed along with Anshul Garg and Tony Kakkar.

Fans are clearly too excited to know more about this project, and so are we!

