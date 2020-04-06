Sidnaaz's video creates history

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is was one of the most successful shows on television and Siddarth emerged as the winner of the show. This season was one of the most successful seasons of all times and that was because of the content the contestants gave the show.

Siddarth and Shehnaaz's friendship was loved by the audience, and they fondly called them Sidnaaz, their relationship was special in many ways as they used to fight, and then patch up also, and whenever they had problems and we're not talking to each other, the fans started to trend the hashtag #wewantsidnaaz back.

The duo had made a place in the audience’s hearts and is loved by one and all.

Now recently the duo had come in a music video Bhula Dunga which has created history as it has reached 45 million views and the video is just away by a few numbers to get the silver plate on youtube.

It’s an achievement as Siddarth and Shehnaaz are first television personalities whose video has gained such high viewership, and will be the first ones to get the silver plate.

>Well, the fans have already started to celebrate this achievement, and they have challenged themselves to bring the silver plate to their stars.

The video was highly appreciated, by the audience and celebrities and the chemistry shared by the two was sizzling and had set the screen on.

