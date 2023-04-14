Simaran Kaur and Rishina Kandhari wish Happy Baisakhi!

MUMBAI : Unlike most Sikh festivals that celebrate guru’s birthdays or martyrdom, Baisakhi celebrates life, newness in harvest and the formation of Khalsa Panth by Guru Gobind Singh. The festival is therefore celebrated amid much fervour among them. While everyone has their own way to connect with the higher power, many opine that modernity has faded traditional fervour of festivals like Baisakhi. .



Simaran Kaur

This festival holds a very special significance in our lives because it is a part of our tradition and is in fact, more of my family tradition than anything else. I’ll decorate my home in Mumbai and cook traditional food like kadi, peele chawal, and phirni. Usually on the day we go to the Gurdwara, do the paath. I guess we all have started celebrating the festival at home, I make a point to always wear a yellow or kesari combination and make kadha prasad and enjoy the day with my loved ones. I only hope that Baisakhi welcomes in a new day.



Rishina Kandhari

