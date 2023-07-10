Simaran Kaur: It's crucial to recognise that both physical and mental health are essential for a truly healthy, fulfilling life

MUMBAI: Tose Naina Milaike actress Simaran Kaur says that mental health is important for the overall well-being of an individual. She adds that people need to concentrate on this as much as their physical health.

“Mental health, in my view, is like the compass that guides my overall well-being. It's the ability to maintain a balanced and positive state of mind, even during life's ups and downs. It involves emotional resilience, self-awareness, and the capacity to cope with stress and adversity while maintaining a sense of inner peace,” she says.

She adds, “Many individuals put a significant emphasis on their physical health, such as exercising and eating well, but they often overlook the importance of nurturing their mental health. It's crucial to recognise that both physical and mental health are essential for a truly healthy and fulfilling life.”

Ask her what she thinks is important for good mental health, and she says, “Good mental health requires a holistic approach. It includes practicing self-compassion, managing stress effectively, fostering healthy relationships, seeking support when needed, and maintaining a positive perspective on life. Self-care, both physically and emotionally, plays a pivotal role in sustaining good mental health.”

Celebrities are often scrutinised in public and, thus, many of them face issues of low self-esteem, depression and anxiety, says the actress, adding, “Individuals in the entertainment industry often face a unique set of challenges that can make them more susceptible to depression and anxiety. The constant public scrutiny, and performance pressures, can contribute to mental health issues. However, it's important to remember that mental health concerns can affect people from all walks of life.”

She adds, “While the entertainment industry does come with its share of stressors, it's not accurate to generalize that they experience more stress than any other industry. Stress levels vary widely across professions, and each person's experience is unique. Every field has its own set of challenges and demands.”

Ask her what she does on days she feels low, and she says, “On days when I feel low, I prioritise self-care and self-compassion. I allow myself to acknowledge my emotions without judgment and seek comfort through activities that bring me solace, like reading, meditation, or spending time in nature. Connecting with supportive friends and focusing on positive aspects of life helps me regain my emotional balance. Happiness, to me, is the joy of connecting with loved ones, pursuing my passions, and being grateful for the blessings in my life. Additionally, a positive attitude, kindness, and the belief in the innate goodness of humanity contribute to my enduring happiness.”