Simba Nagpal gears up to play the male lead in COLORS' 'Naagin 6'!

MUMBAI: The highly anticipated sixth season of Indian TV's popular fantasy fiction 'Naagin' is gearing up for a spectacular launch. All eyes have been on who would portray the leading characters in this installment. To everyone's pleasant surprise, Simba Nagpal has been cast as the male lead opposite his 'BIGG BOSS' co-contestant Tejasswi Prakash, who is playing the lead titular character. Simba has created a strong impression among the viewers with his reality stint, and he is now all set to make his mark in the fantasy fiction arena as well!

Excited on being a part of Naagin 6 Simba Nagpal said, “I am ecstatic to get the lead role in Ekta ma’am’s hit franchise ‘Naagin’! I’ve been associated with COLORS for a while now and I’m glad to team up with them once again for such a special project. My journey in ‘Bigg Boss 15’ was a memorable one, and I’m looking forward to creating new memories with ‘Naagin 6’. I will do my very best to keep my fans entertained while playing this exciting new avatar!”

Naagin 6 will premiere on 12th February 2022 and air Saturday and Sunday at 8pm only on COLORS!