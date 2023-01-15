Simi Garewal to have a 'rendezvous' with 'BB16' housemates

Veteran actor and celebrity chat show host Simi Garewal, who is popularly known for her show 'Rendezvous with Simi Garewal', will be seen talking to the housemates on 'Bigg Boss 16'.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 01/15/2023 - 20:45
Simi Garewal to have a 'rendezvous' with 'BB16' housemates

MUMBAI : Veteran actor and celebrity chat show host Simi Garewal, who is popularly known for her show 'Rendezvous with Simi Garewal', will be seen talking to the housemates on 'Bigg Boss 16'.

Simi took to Instagram and shared a video of her meeting contestants inside the Bigg Boss house. Simi looked ravishing as she was seen wearing her signature all-white look as she chatted with Shalin Bhanot, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and others.

In the video, contestants are seen entering a room decorated with mostly whites, inspired from Simi's iconic show.

A voiceover in Hindi is heard saying: "For the first time in 16 years, there will be rendezvous with Simi Garewal..."

The clip, then moves to Simi, who asks Priyanka to choose between two options love and fame.

Simi says "Aapke samne do plate hain, ek mein hai stardom, doosri plate main hain unconditional love. You have two plates in front of you... One plate has stardom while another has love."

Priyanka chose love.

Simi then asks Shalin. While her complete question was not shared in the clip, Simi had said, "Ek (plate) mein Tina hai... (On one plate, you have Tina...)"

To which, Shalin replies: "Doosri plate mein kuch bhi aur hoga, mein woh doosri plate chununga (Whatever the second plate has, I will choose that).

Defending Shalin, Simi jokingly says: "Don't be so hard on him."

For the caption, Simi wrote: "In Big Boss house tonight! On ColorsTV!"

Source Ians 

Simi Garewal Bigg Boss 16 Bigg Boss Voot Colors Salman Khan Bigg Boss OTT Karan Johar Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Surbhi Jyoti Ankit Gupta Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Sumbul Touqeer Khan MUNAWAR FARUQUI Gautam Vig Chandini Sharma Tina Dutta Prakruti Mishra Shivin Narang Kanika Mann Soundarya Sharma Shalin Bhanot TellyChakkar Shehnaaz Gill Rakhi Sawant adil Gori Kili Paul Weekend ka Vaar Shukravaar Ka Vaar Abdu Rozik
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 01/15/2023 - 20:45

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Celebrity chef Vikas Khanna reveals his food secret: 'I eat like a puppy'
MUMBAI :  Celebrity chef and restaurateur Vikas Khanna, who's now a judge on the reality show, 'MasterChef India',...
'A proud moment for Indian cinema', says Ahmareen Anjum, Loki of 'RRR'
MUMBAI :  Ahmareen Anjum, who played the role of the tribal girl Loki in the film 'RRR', shared her happiness at 'Naatu...
'Shark Tank India 2': Mother-daughter duo's chikankari work impresses judges
MUMBAI :  Shaadi.com founder and CEO Anupam Mittal has expressed disappointment over women's contributions going...
Kumail Nanjiani says Scorsese has 'earned the right' to criticise Marvel
MUMBAI : Pakistan-origin actor-comedian Kumail Nanjiani is a member of the Marvel Cinematic Universe thanks to his role...
Austin Butler on Elvis voice: Don't think I sound like him still
MUMBAI : The 2023 Golden Globes was full of memorable moments, but a topic of discussion that continues to baffle the...
Recent Stories
'A proud moment for Indian cinema', says Ahmareen Anjum, Loki of 'RRR'
'A proud moment for Indian cinema', says Ahmareen Anjum, Loki of 'RRR'

Latest Video

Related Stories
Celebrity chef Vikas Khanna reveals his food secret: 'I eat like a puppy'
Celebrity chef Vikas Khanna reveals his food secret: 'I eat like a puppy'
'Shark Tank India 2': Mother-daughter duo's chikankari work impresses judges
'Shark Tank India 2': Mother-daughter duo's chikankari work impresses judges
Congratulations: Chota Bhai Jaan aka Abdu Rozik is this weeks INSTAGRAM king 
Congratulations: Chota Bhai Jaan aka Abdu Rozik is this weeks INSTAGRAM king 
'Meet' all set for one-year leap, Ashi and Shagun hint at major twist
'Meet' all set for one-year leap, Ashi and Shagun hint at major twist
CONGRATULATIONS: Kavveri Priiyam is the INSTAGRAM queen for the week!
CONGRATULATIONS: Kavveri Priiyam is the INSTAGRAM queen for the week!
'Joining a show mid-way is challenging': Abeer Godhwani onboards 'Yeh Rishta...' cast
'Joining a show mid-way is challenging': Abeer Godhwani onboards 'Yeh Rishta...' cast