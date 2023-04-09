Simple Kaul: Managing restaurants alongside acting is doable for me as my partners are incredibly understanding about my choice to act

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 09/04/2023 - 00:30
Simple

MUMBAI: Actor Simple Kaul, and her business partners actor Aditi Malik, Vatsala Rajeev Raj, Ankit Anand, Suraj Shetty and Amit Sharma, recently launched Que Sera Sera. It’s an European themed restaurant that offers a number of lip-smacking delights. Simple talks about the new place, and her journey as an entrepreneur.
   
“I started in 2015 a cafe with my friends called ‘The Homemade Café’. I used to love creating beautiful spaces and beauty has always inspired me. I've always felt  rejuvenated and peaceful being in beautiful cafes. That's why I wanted to start my own cafe, a place that would give people a piece of beauty, happiness & peace, a place that would have creative energy flowing, a place that elevates people’s mood through good food and music. 

We learnt how to run the business successfully by figuring things out on our own as we went along over the years. Juggling acting and running a restaurant business is quite a task. But over the years, Simple has learnt how to balance things.

Agreeing, she adds, “Managing restaurants alongside acting is doable for me. This is because my partners have been incredibly understanding about my choice to act. If they hadn't been there for me, I don't think I could have managed it all.”

About the response around Que Sera Sera, she says, “People are really loving Que Sera Sera. They are enjoying the place, the food, and the vibe. It’s made so beautifully. People are going ya ga over the interiors of the place. It makes us truly happy when we hear such good reviews about our place (smiles).”

On what’s special on the menu, she adds, “At QueSeraSera, we offer European dishes. Some of my personal favorites are Cheese Fondue, Margherita Pizza, Truffle Cream Spaghetti, Tiramisu, and Banana flavoured coffee. They are really outstanding.”
So what did your friends enjoy most about the place? “My friends really liked the food, the interiors, the vibe and the beautifully designed powder room. It’s so instagrammable. Everyone clicks pictures there, she says.”

Simple Kaul Aditi Malik Vatsala Rajeev Raj Ankit Anand Suraj Shetty Amit Sharma Que Sera Sera The Homemade Café Managing restaurants Margherita Pizza Truffle Cream Spaghetti Tiramisu TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 09/04/2023 - 00:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Rakesh Pandey: Expectations are very high from Baazi Ishq Ki, and we all are working hard to live up to it!
MUMBAI: Rakesh Pandey is seen as Awadhesh Phupha in Baazi Ishq Ki. The show is being produced by Yash and Mamta Patnaik...
Somy Ali on Seema Haider case: My concern is solely for her children… she has been selfish in forcing them to adapt a new country, culture, language, and religion
MUMBAI: Seema Ghulam Haider and Sachin Meena in a way prove that love knows no boundary. In the news recently, Seema, a...
Simple Kaul: Managing restaurants alongside acting is doable for me as my partners are incredibly understanding about my choice to act
MUMBAI: Actor Simple Kaul, and her business partners actor Aditi Malik, Vatsala Rajeev Raj, Ankit Anand, Suraj Shetty...
Pawan Chopra: I never thought of becoming an actor… but when Ebrahim Alkazi took me under his wings I decided to remain in this field throughout my life
MUMBAI: Growing up, most of us go through several career choices that keep changing till we find our calling. This...
Falaq Naaz on completing 12 years in the industry: Now people know me by my name Falaq and not any character's name
MUMBAI: Actress Falaq Naaz has completed 12 years in the industry. She says that over the years, she has been lucky to...
What! Veteran actor Govind Namdev reveals he was assaulted by a Sadhu for drinking water from a lake, read on to know what happened
MUMBAI: Veteran Hindi film actor Govind Namdev is a popular name in the industry. He has been part of path breaking...
Recent Stories
Somy Ali
Somy Ali on Seema Haider case: My concern is solely for her children… she has been selfish in forcing them to adapt a new country, culture, language, and religion
Latest Video
Related Stories
Rakesh
Rakesh Pandey: Expectations are very high from Baazi Ishq Ki, and we all are working hard to live up to it!
Pawan
Pawan Chopra: I never thought of becoming an actor… but when Ebrahim Alkazi took me under his wings I decided to remain in this field throughout my life
Falaq
Falaq Naaz on completing 12 years in the industry: Now people know me by my name Falaq and not any character's name
KARAN KUNDRRA
Wow! Karan Kundrra opens up on how he set foot into the showbiz, reveals the person who discovered him
Badshah
Wow! Badshah is all praises for Raftaar, here's what he has to say
Ankita
Shocking! Ankita Lokhande recollects non-stop 148-hour shooting for Pavitra Rishta; Says ‘Didn’t go home for three months’