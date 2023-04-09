Simple Kaul: Managing restaurants alongside acting is doable for me as my partners are incredibly understanding about my choice to act

MUMBAI: Actor Simple Kaul, and her business partners actor Aditi Malik, Vatsala Rajeev Raj, Ankit Anand, Suraj Shetty and Amit Sharma, recently launched Que Sera Sera. It’s an European themed restaurant that offers a number of lip-smacking delights. Simple talks about the new place, and her journey as an entrepreneur.



“I started in 2015 a cafe with my friends called ‘The Homemade Café’. I used to love creating beautiful spaces and beauty has always inspired me. I've always felt rejuvenated and peaceful being in beautiful cafes. That's why I wanted to start my own cafe, a place that would give people a piece of beauty, happiness & peace, a place that would have creative energy flowing, a place that elevates people’s mood through good food and music.

We learnt how to run the business successfully by figuring things out on our own as we went along over the years. Juggling acting and running a restaurant business is quite a task. But over the years, Simple has learnt how to balance things.

Agreeing, she adds, “Managing restaurants alongside acting is doable for me. This is because my partners have been incredibly understanding about my choice to act. If they hadn't been there for me, I don't think I could have managed it all.”

About the response around Que Sera Sera, she says, “People are really loving Que Sera Sera. They are enjoying the place, the food, and the vibe. It’s made so beautifully. People are going ya ga over the interiors of the place. It makes us truly happy when we hear such good reviews about our place (smiles).”

On what’s special on the menu, she adds, “At QueSeraSera, we offer European dishes. Some of my personal favorites are Cheese Fondue, Margherita Pizza, Truffle Cream Spaghetti, Tiramisu, and Banana flavoured coffee. They are really outstanding.”

So what did your friends enjoy most about the place? “My friends really liked the food, the interiors, the vibe and the beautifully designed powder room. It’s so instagrammable. Everyone clicks pictures there, she says.”