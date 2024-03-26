Simplicity is the main USP of the show: Sneha Raikar on Udne Ki Aasha

MUMBAI: Sneha Raikar is currently seen as the lead character Sailee’s mother in Rahul Tewary Production House’s debut show, Udne Ki Aasha. The show went on-air on March 12, and the actress says the USP of the show lies in its simplicity, which also makes it very relatable.

Talking about the story, she said, “It’s a very simple story of common people. When you see our get-up and costumes, you will see that they're so common and natural. There are some scenes where we haven’t even done makeup. Simplicity is the main USP of the show, and you can connect with it as you will feel it’s about your home or neighbourhood and that’s the USP.”

She also asserted that the title itself is very positive and is all about dreaming and conquering your dreams with your passion and dedication. “If you have a goal and you want to achieve it, then hard work is the ultimate solution, and Udne Ki Aasha is about that. No matter how many difficulties and struggles you face, you must keep moving and never give up. Also, if you have the support of your near and dear ones, then this journey becomes a bit more comfortable,” she said.

Sneha did Marathi theater and has been a part of shows like Thoda Sa Badal Thoda Sa Pani, Naagin 6, and Saubhagyavati Bhawa 2, to name a few. In Udne Ki Aasha, her character is very simple and belongs to a lower-middle-class family. She added, “We sell flowers and sugarcane juice. My look is very simple. Women like us don’t have handkerchiefs or napkins; we use our pallu for everything. I've observed these habits in movies and among the women around me, and I've tried to incorporate that body language and those gestures.”

Speaking about her co-stars, she revealed that Neha Harsora, who plays Sailee in the show, was her on-screen daughter in a show before too. “We already share a strong bond and are enjoying ourselves here. My husband in this show, Ravi Mahashabde, was also my husband in our previous project Thodasa Baadal Thodasa Paani, so we already have a connection. He is my favorite co-star,” she said.

“Working with Neha is amazing. She is open to all suggestions and excels in her work. We constantly exchange suggestions with each other. Each character is developing remarkably well. There's a lot of positivity on the set, making you look forward to coming to work every day,” she added.

Sneha is all praise for producer Rahul Kumar Tewary and his banner, Rahul Tewary Production, and said, “He has an excellent reputation in the industry, and people are pleased to collaborate with him. Every artist aims to work with a reputable production house.”