Simran and Raj make an entrance on the sets of Udaariyaan; a DDLJ angle on the show?

Tellychakkar is back with yet another BTS update from the show Udaariyaan. Our favorite TV celebs know how much the viewers and fans enjoy watching some behind the scenes masti. We know that Harleen likes Ekam and thinks of him as her hero.
MUMBAI : Udaariyaan is an Indian television drama series that airs on Colors TV. We are always at the forefront of delivering TV news from your favorite shows so you’ll don’t miss out on the happenings around them! The new star cast – Hitesh Bharadwaj, Twinkle Arora and Sonakshi Batra, have taken charge and are doing outstandingly well.

The audience enjoys watching each episode on their TV screens and capture the essence of the gripping plot. However, the episodes aren’t the only way our readers like to keep close to the show!

We know how much our readers like to know about what goes on behind the scenes and in the lives of the favorite celebrities and we try to gather these little tidbits for them.

Recently, we came across a bts post from the show.

We can see that Hitesh Bharadwaj and Isha Malviya are prepping for a scene which is likely the upcoming track; however, this shot has us in a frenzy about what is going to happen next!

Both the stars in the classic Raj and Simran get up from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge and meet in the fields, just like in the epic scene from the movie

Check out the post here!

We know that Harleen likes Ekam and thinks of him as her hero. We can’t figure out if this is real or a dream sequence?

Do you have any guesses?

Do tell us in the comments below!

Meanwhile on the show, previously, Nehmat was confused seeing Harleen at the hospital, close to Ekam, but didn’t recognize her and later cries for him to get better. The doctors think that Ekam possibly wants Nehmat to be there and just as she is about to get closer, Advait stops her and takes her away.

Now, we see that Ekam has duty with Advait and now, learns of his lover as he brings him home to Nehmat. Advait is completely drunk and Nehmat and Ekam had to carry him to the room.

Next day, Neeru informs Rama about how Advait came home drunk and late last night too and Rama discloses how she had big dreams for her son.

On the other hand, Rupi and Satti met Nehmat and found something amiss in her stature and were sure that Nehmat is not happy in the marriage.

