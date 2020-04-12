Simran Khanna: Feels great that after Mohsin and Shivangi, Simran and Samir are loved!

MUMBAI: Actor Simran Khanna is thrilled to be part of Rajan Shahi’s Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. In a candid chat, the actor talks about why she loves the show, how Rajan inspires her to be a better actor and how she is spending her time at home during the lockdown.

1. How will you define your role in YRKKH, please share the journey so far?

I feel so blessed and happy to be part of YRKKH. Talking about Gayatri's character, she is not a very talkative person. She talks sensibly whenever she does and gives her opinion only after understanding the situation. She always talks in the favour of her family and also handles things in a positive way, which doesn't work in her favour all the time. She has always been a supporter of her sister Naira. I am happy that I have been given such a positive character.

2. Your on-screen chemistry with your co-star Samir Onkar is being loved. Comment?

I am happy to know that people are liking the chemistry between Gayatri and Samir. It feels good. I would like to say that an on-screen jodi performs well if the actors offscreen are compatible as well as comfortable with each other. Luckily, we gel very well as our thoughts are quite similar. Also, in person, he is very nice, gentle and understands situations very well. I believe that our offscreen bond is good which in turn helps us on-screen.

3. After Mohsin-Shivangi, your pair has been popular from YRKKH. What do you have to say about that?

It feels great to hear that after Mohsin and Shivangi, Simran and Samir are loved by the viewers and the fact that they are getting popular. Karthik and Naira, as a couple, look very beautiful and I really appreciate their chemistry. If, along with them, we, too, are liked by the audience, that is enough for us!

4. There will be a new track which will involve your relationship in the show, please share about that.

Basically, the relationship which is shown in this show between Samarth and Gayatri is very unique. They are very matured and their relationship is all about understanding each other, despite differences. Their chemistry is portrayed as sensible individuals who sort their differences, who respect each other, care about each other and are not like those nok-jhok couples, this makes them different from others.

5. How do you see Rajan Shahi as a maker of Indian television?

If I talk about Rajan Sir, then only one word comes to my mind, that is respect. I really respect him from the bottom of my heart. He is a very hard working man. He is creative, humble, down to earth and is extremely versatile. He is the king of Indian Television. I fall short in words to describe him. He is my inspiration and I respect him a lot.

6. For this corona outbreak, the shooting has stopped how much you are missing the daily madness of the set?

This Coronavirus situation has made us all sit at home. None of us would have thought that a virus could be so deadly and harmful that we would have to lock ourselves in our homes. Yes, we do miss everything on set, people working around us as we are like a family. We all work as a family and the bond between us is very natural. We all are digitally connected to each other. But, yes, I miss being on the set and our daily routine.

7. Tell us how you are spending time now?

I love spending time at home but due to my shooting schedule, I don't get much time usually. We hardly get a one-two day gap in between. As, I am very fond of cooking, I spend most of my time in my kitchen. I also like spending time with my sister's kids.

8. Message for YRKKH fans.

I love you all YRKKH fans and I hope they keep showering their love!

9. The best compliment you received so far for your performance

I keep receiving compliments for my performances so I don't remember anything in specific as of now.

10. What success and fame mean to you?

Talking about success and fame, I feel it is all about one's mindset. Success is something most of us gain in their lives at some point. But to hold that success is the most difficult task, which only a few people can handle. Success also brings with it a lot of pride. I feel that success must teach you something.