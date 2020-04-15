Sita of Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan aka Dipika Chikalia was recently a part of THIS movie

MUMBAI: Ramanand Sagar's mythological series Ramayan is one of the most popular shows of Indian television. The show, which aired back in the 90s, is currently being re-run for the viewers.

While everyone is getting nostalgic with Ramayan’s re-run, it is a pure delight to see the wonderful star cast on the small screen.

Arun Govil, Dipika Chikhalia and Sunil Lahri who played the role of Ram, Sita and Laxman respectively became stars overnight. Ramayan proved to be a turning point for these stars.

Post the show, the actors worked in different projects but were always known for their respective characters from Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan. Dipika Chikalia played the character of Goddess Sita in the show and became a household name. She was a part of several South movies and even Bollywood cinema.

Did you know she was a part of a recent popular movie?

Dipika was a part of Ayushman Khurana, Bhumi Pednekar and Yami Gautam starrer Bala. She played the mother of Yami Gautam’s character Pari in the project. Her character in the movie was that of a strict but greedy mother.

Have a look at the stills:

