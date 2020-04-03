Six times Ishant Sharma looked HOT and HANDSOME; check photos

MUMBAI: Ishant Sharma, who is a famous cricketer, is also a stylish personality.

The cricketer, who is one of the leading pacers of India, is quite active on social media. He has 1m followers on Instagram. He often shares his hot and handsome pictures on his page and fans go gaga over the same.

Here we have compiled a few stylish pictures of the handsome lad exclusively for you. Take a look.