Six times Ishant Sharma looked HOT and HANDSOME; check photos

Ishant Sharma is a famous cricketer. He is also a stylish personality. Check out his different looks.

Tania Roy's picture
By Tania Roy
03 Apr 2020 09:00 AM

MUMBAI: Ishant Sharma, who is a famous cricketer, is also a stylish personality.

The cricketer, who is one of the leading pacers of India, is quite active on social media. He has 1m followers on Instagram. He often shares his hot and handsome pictures on his page and fans go gaga over the same.

Here we have compiled a few stylish pictures of the handsome lad exclusively for you. Take a look.

View this post on Instagram
Stay sharp and alwaysput your glasses  [email protected]

A postshared by Ishant Sharma (@ishant.sharma29) on

  
View this post onInstagram
Carry that smile withyou wherever you go!!

A post shared by Ishant Sharma (@ishant.sharma29) on

  
View this post onInstagram
A day by the pool,mellow vibes. Just enjoying swimming before winters hit in A post shared by Ishant Sharma (@ishant.sharma29) on   
View this post onInstagram
Happy InternationalDogs day to my favourite fluff balls!! Absolute happiness around these tinybundles of joy   Living the best of my life withHappu, Joy & Zango ️#internationaldogday #instagramdogs#instadoggo #doggoday #doggo @joysingh_17 @iammoneysingh1

A post shared by Ishant Sharma (@ishant.sharma29) on

  
View this post onInstagram

I was captured by 3cameras  comment when you see it#riddle

A postshared by Ishant Sharma (@ishant.sharma29) on

  
View this post onInstagram
I’m not happy its“Friday”! I’m happy its “Today”. Love your life 7 days a week. A post shared by Ishant Sharma (@ishant.sharma29) on 

What do you think about Ishant Sharma’s style game? Hit the comment section.

On the personal front, he is married to Indian basketball player Pratima Singh and the two make for a cute couple.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

 

