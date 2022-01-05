Smita Bansal and Aishwarya Khare’s off-screen bond is setting some epic BFF goals

MUMBAI : After several extremely successful collaborations, Zee TV and Balaji Telefilms presented viewers with an exciting story about life, love, karma, and destiny. Set against the backdrop of Mumbai, Bhagya Lakshmi follows the journey of Lakshmi, a selfless girl of limited means, who despite her humble background and the curveballs life has thrown at her, always puts others’ needs before hers. While the show has impressed the audience ever since it premiered, the actors are still working round the clock to keep their viewers glued to their TV screens.

In fact, in the recent episodes, we saw how the on-screen relationship between Neelam Oberoi (Smita Bansal) and Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare) turned extremely bitter. But did you know that in real life their relationship is exactly the opposite? Aishwarya Khare mentions how Smita Bansal has actually become her go-to person in life and is her best friend on set!

As Aishwarya Khare mentioned, “Smita ma’am and my relationship is quite opposite to what everyone sees on the show. We are like best friends in real life, and she is the closest to me out of the entire cast of Bhagya Lakshmi. Our relationship keeps changing. According to the situation I am in, she becomes my best friend and also my mother sometimes. She has become my go-to person whenever I need advice in life, and she has always shown me the right path and given me the best advice. Smita ma’am treats me like one of her kids and I must add that she is exactly the opposite of her character. I love the fun-loving person she is in real life.”

While Smita Bansal and Aishwarya Khare are chilling together on set and setting BFF goals, in the upcoming episodes of Bhagya Lakshmi, we see Lakshmi fighting for her rights as Rishi’s wife in the Oberoi house. However, Mallishka (Maera Misshra) has some evil plans up her sleeves. Will Lakshmi be able to win everybody’s heart? Or will Mallishka ruin Lakshmi’s relationships with the Oberois forever?



