Smriti blames KJo's hamper for her weight gain

MUMBAI: Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani went back in time and showed her lighter side as she blamed filmmaker Karan Johar's hamper for her weight gain.

Years ago, the former actress and Sakshi Tanwar appeared in an episode of Karan's chat show "Koffee With Karan", which is popular for its celebrity guests, their bold statements and of course, the hamper.

On Thursday, she took her Instagram followers down memory lane when she posted a photo taken back then. She is seen sitting and smiling widely with KJo and Sakshi in the throwback photo.

"POUT MIA alert. Throwback to a time @karanjohar smiled in photos taken ... P.S-- notice how slim yours truly was... totally blame the damn hampers for the weight gain #tbt," she captioned the photo while referring to Karan, who is now famous for his pout.

The chat show host, seen in a blue and white outfit in the photo, replied: "Oh god!!!! That may have been the last time I smiled in a photograph!! and what was I wearing?????"