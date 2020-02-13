Smriti Irani and Ekta Kapoor share their thoughts on the MISOGYNY that embeds in the Indian society...

MUMBAI: Smriti Irani and Ekta Kapoor are two women who have time and again proved that women are resilient. The two personalities are women of letters and undoubtedly one of the most fierce personalities in India when it comes to their following their hearts and passion to take their careers to new heights.

Recently, Smriti and Ekta were present at a renowned summit where Smriti and Ekta discussed elaborately on politics, television and gave their thoughts on surviving in the male-dominated society. In the conversation, the panelists discussed several issues such as the misogyny that is still embedded in Indian society and their blockbuster show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi that ran over 1,800 episodes and is hailed as one of the most successful television ventures in independent India. The Union minister whose claim to fame was her role as an actor in the TV soap opera directed by Ekta Kapoor also shared stories from the production.

Ekta also wet on to narrate an incident of how Smriti had actually made a popular male actor apologise on the sets of the show among the many production stories. Ekta mentioned that Smriti was very shy on the sets of Kyunki and when a male actor back slapped her, she did not tolerate it and infact said that she will not stay on the set. Either his hand stays or she stays. They asked the male actor to apologize because it is not allowed to cross the line.

On the panel, Smriti highlighted that during that time, it was on the basis of talent and the audience admiration that one received a pay hike. She also mentioned that gender was ever a handicap for her. Ending the discussion, when the anchor quizzed if Ekta finds Smriti to be the same person when she is in a meeting with Rahul Gandhi, Ekta quipped that she would be politically incorrect if commented but on the whole she is really polite and sweet. To this, Smriti disagreed and shared a laugh mentioning how nobody in Delhi would think of her like that.

