Smriti Irani and Zubin Irani perform a 'Griha Pravesh' ceremony at a newly purchased home in Amethi

MUMBAI: Smriti Irani is One of the most influential women in our nation right now. Everyone was inspired by the actress-turned-politician's impressive professional path and unwavering commitment to her finished project. Even after being a famous actress and politician, Smriti stays in touch with her followers on social media, where she frequently shares glimpses into her private life. And it happened again in a similar fashion.

(Also read: Smriti Irani was called to work a day after suffering miscarriage)

Smriti Irani shared a unique photo of herself and her husband, Zubin Irani, on her social media account on X, which was once Twitter. The priest was there when the couple was seen doing a havan. Smriti looked stunning in a traditional maroon and yellow saree, while Zubin donned a cream-colored kurta with a simple white pajama. Smriti wrote a thank you note beside the photo, expressing how happy she was to be able to perform Griha Pravesh at her new Amethi residence.

She penned, “Bhavani ki kripa, Mahadev ka aashirvaad. Bado ke sanidhya mein, choto ke sneh ke saath, Amethi mein nirmit apne naye ghar mein pravesh.”

Smriti Irani shared a unique photo of her father interacting with the honorable Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, on social media on December 7, 2023. Her father appeared somber in a white kurta, while Smriti wore a bandhani saree with a shawl and a maroon tint. The former actress wrote a clever and humorous caption along with the photo, which reads, “When THE BOSS meets THE FATHER …. and you pray they don’t exchange complaints about you."

Previously, Smriti Irani reflected on her feelings as a mother during a podcast conversation with Ranveer Allahabadia. The politician said that belongs to a broken home herself, she believes her biggest lesson has been to be willing to do whatever it takes to keep her kids safe from danger or evil.

According to her, “I am a kid from a broken home. My greatest learning or takeaway from that was, that I want my kids to know that I will fight death to protect them. I think that’s the best feeling a kid can have, that you have a parent who will watch out, and fight the world. As a mother, the one blessing God has given me is that if my kids walk away from me, it’s fine because they must have been through too much for me to ask them. I can fight for them and I can let them go...I can love my kids to death and not sit on their heads 24*7. Give them that space and give me that space.”

(Also read: EXCLUSIVE! Smriti Irani to skip The Kapil Sharma Show this weekend, Here's why )

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

Credit- Bollywoodshaaddis