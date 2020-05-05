Smriti Khanna and Gautam Gupta reveal the name of their baby girl!

MUMBAI: One of the loveable TV couple Smriti Khanna and Gautam Gupta recently embraced the most special phase of their life, that is, parenthood.

The duo became proud parents of a baby girl. The first glimpse of the cute little girl was shared on their social media accounts. Needless to say, Smriti and Gautam have been over the moon ever since.

And now the couple has christened their child with a beautiful name. Mommy Smriti revealed the name on her latest post on Instagram. She calls her ‘Daddy’s girl!

Take a look!