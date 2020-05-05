News

Smriti Khanna and Gautam Gupta reveal the name of their baby girl!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
05 May 2020 08:23 PM

MUMBAI: One of the loveable TV couple Smriti Khanna and Gautam Gupta recently embraced the most special phase of their life, that is, parenthood.

The duo became proud parents of a baby girl. The first glimpse of the cute little girl was shared on their social media accounts. Needless to say, Smriti and Gautam have been over the moon ever since.

And now the couple has christened their child with a beautiful name. Mommy Smriti revealed the name on her latest post on Instagram. She calls her ‘Daddy’s girl!

Take a look!

Tags Smriti Khanna Gautam Gupta Instagram TellyChakkar

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow
Anupama on Star Plus

Shows to look forward post the lockdown!

more slideshows Click Here

poll

Who looks dapper in a suit?

Shaheer Sheikh
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Parth Samthaan looks best in:

Parth Samthaan
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here