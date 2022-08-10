Smriti Mohan Khanna talks about her new show Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal

Smriti Mohan Khanna talks about her new show Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal

MUMBAI: Smriti Mohan Khanna, who plays the role of Tarunima, in the show 
Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal, produced by Yash & Mamta Patnaik (Inspire Films), says that the show is very different from others on the small screen. The actress adds that everything, right from the title, to the storyline, has a fresh angle.

“For me, the title means being unable to live without a particular person no matter how hard you try. It’s a very unique story in terms of content as well as production because it’s not a normal daily soap, where every single detail is highlighted with a bang. The approach of our show is quite modern and fast-paced. The VFX is of very good quality and special care has been taken to give each and every character their look,” she says, adding, "This show is full of popular and talented actors which I am sure are going to add their spark to this unique show." 

Talking about her character, she says, “This story belongs to a city called Landsdale and I am playing Landsdale’s mayor’s wife Tarunima. We belong to the bison family in the story who are enemies to wolves. Tarunima is a very classy, brave and faithful kind of a woman who supports her family unconditionally and willingly takes over the charge during adverse conditions. Her journey in this story is from a soft housewife to a powerful dynamic lady who fights for the rights of her family and city. I too love my family and country and can go to any extent for them. Though, I do not wear a saree in my normal life but the thinking pattern of Tarunima and Smriti are very much alike.”

Talking about working with Yash and Mamta Patnaik, she says, “They both are awesome as a team and enthusiastic to give something really unique and interesting to our audience. They are ready to take risks and try to set the new trends for Indian daily soaps. As part of the preps for the show, we had a meeting prior to shooting with our creatives, director and writers and discussed all the details and their expectations regarding our characters which really helped us once we reached the set.” 

The trend of thriller and mystery shows is here to stay, she says, adding, “Thriller and mystery shows have always attracted the audiences since long ago. People of all ages love to watch these kinds of stories which are unreal and unseen.”

Meanwhile, ask her which show of hers has been her favourite, and she says, “My first show Ghar ki Laxmi Betiyann is closest to my heart where I played the third Beti Durga (the most introvert and naïve one).”

Smriti Mohan Khanna Tere Ishq mein Ghayal Tarunima Mamta Patnaik Inspire Films Ghar ki Laxmi Betiyann Beti Durga
