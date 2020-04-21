News

A sneak peek in KHKT's Sippy Mansion will make you miss the show; watch video

The throwback video will take the viewers to Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum's Sippy Mansion.

Harmisha Chauhan's picture
By Harmisha Chauhan
21 Apr 2020 02:38 PM

MUMBAI: Star Plus' show Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum was one of the popular shows of the small screen. The daily managed to impress everyone and Dipika Kakar-Karan V Grover's jodi also did wonders. 

The show which started in June 2019 is ended on 14th March. Karan V Grover who played the role of Dr Rohit Sippy was speechless when asked about the show going off-air. The ratings of the shows were steady and it was getting a great response from the viewers as well. 

While viewers were left heartbroken after the show ended and dearly misses the show and the star cast. 

And now, a video is doing the rounds of the social media which will take you down the memory lane. 

Jas Binag is seen giving a tour of the Sippy Mansion and after watching the video, we are sure the viewers will miss the show even more.

Take a look at the video:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum (@khkt_officialteam) on

Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum was one of the iconic shows of the small screen and we wish the makers to make a comeback with season 2.

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar for all the latest updates. 

Tags Star Plus Kahan Hum Kahan Tum Rohit Sonakshi Pooja Pari Rohan Veena Suman Dipika Kakar Karan Grover TellyChakkar

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

In pics: Sharad and Ripci’s wedding moments on...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here