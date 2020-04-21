A sneak peek in KHKT's Sippy Mansion will make you miss the show; watch video

MUMBAI: Star Plus' show Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum was one of the popular shows of the small screen. The daily managed to impress everyone and Dipika Kakar-Karan V Grover's jodi also did wonders.

The show which started in June 2019 is ended on 14th March. Karan V Grover who played the role of Dr Rohit Sippy was speechless when asked about the show going off-air. The ratings of the shows were steady and it was getting a great response from the viewers as well.

While viewers were left heartbroken after the show ended and dearly misses the show and the star cast.

And now, a video is doing the rounds of the social media which will take you down the memory lane.

Jas Binag is seen giving a tour of the Sippy Mansion and after watching the video, we are sure the viewers will miss the show even more.

Take a look at the video:

Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum was one of the iconic shows of the small screen and we wish the makers to make a comeback with season 2.

