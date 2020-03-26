A SNEAK PEEK from Shivangi Joshi's VIDEO CHAT with her BFF's from the TV INDUSTRY!

MUMBAI: The entertainment industry is all about competition and where it is somebody's lose, it is the other's gain.

However, there are some actresses who have defied this notion and know how to take competition in a healthy way and in the right spirit. They are very good friends with their contemporaries and not only do they socialize on gatherings and parties but also on social media. Due to quarantine, all the actors too are confined to their homes and it is not unusual for them to miss their work schedule or for that matter their closest friends whom they are pally with and could catch up on and off.

Looks like Shivangi is making the most of her time as she recently went on a video chat with her bunch of BFF's - Shraddha Arya, Neha Mahajan and Shashank Vyas!

Shraddha took to social media to post a screen grab and name it as the 'BFF Bunch' which Shivangi reposted.

Take a look: