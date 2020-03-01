Sneha Shah: Tujhse Hai Raabta's Sampada is my favourite character so far

MUMBAI: Actor Sneha Shah, who plays the role of Sampada, in Amir and Sonali Jaffar's hit show Tujhse Hai Raabta, loves it. The actor says that her character is multi-layered and has evolved over the course of the show. “Sampada is one of my favourite characters. She is the most unpredictable character in the show. She has many shades. This character was initially positive then turned negative and after a few incidents, she again became positive. Recently, when Sampada's character got reintroduced, it took a sharp U-turn towards the negative side,” she says, adding, “The journey was really surprising and that's what makes it unique.”

The emotional side of Sampada is very strong, says the actor. “When she was in true love with Atharva, her whole world was Atharva only. And of course, she is very attached to her mother and son also, which has its own emotional derivations. Sampada is emotionally-driven and this is what I love the most about her,” she says.

Not only does Sneha love her character, but she also loves shooting the show as well. “All the actors on the set are like one big family. We eat together, we party together, we celebrate many festivals together and I love them all. We love our tea breaks the most. Whenever we get time, we drink tea or coffee together with some homemade snacks,” she says.

Sneha also shares a great relationship with producer Sonali Jaffar. “Sonali Ma’am is the coolest producer I have ever met. For her, we are like her family. She and her partner, Amir sir always invite us for many festivals and parties at their home. And whenever they visit the THR set, they always motivate all the actors and other crew members to deliver better work in their respective field. We all love Sonali ma’am and Amir sir,” she says.