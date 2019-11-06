Sneha Wagh bags &TV’s 'Kahat Hanuman…Jai Shri Ram'

MUMBAI: Actress Sneha Wagh, who has played varied roles in shows like Ek Veer Ki Ardaas...Veera, Chandrashekhar, Mere Sai and last seen in Chandragupta Maurya, has bagged &TV’s upcoming mythological show 'Kahat Hanuman…Jai Shri Ram'



TellyChakkar was the first to report about Peninsula Pictures producing the show. The drama will feature Bal Hanuman and his childhood story.



&TV is set to take viewers on an interesting mythological journey of how Bal Hanuman eventually emerges as the greatest devotee of Ram and manages to bring a successful end to Ravan’s reign of terror.



We have also mentioned about Nirbhay Wadhwa, who has become synonymous with his portrayal as Hanuman in Sankatmochan Mahabali Hanuman and Karmaphal Daata Shani, will play Bali’s role, while talented actor Jiten Lalvani will play Hanuman’s father Kesari.



Talking about Sneha’s character, she will be seen as Hanuman’s mother Anjana.



Sneha confirmed being part of the show.



Here’s wishing her and the entire team good luck!