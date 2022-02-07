So Funny! Pandya Store's Mohit Parmar aka Krish Pandya calls Simran Budharup aka Rishita Pandya Racist, Find out the reason why?

MUMBAI: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists. Fans completely relate to each character in the show and shower their love on the three couples; Shiva and Raavi often top the charts being their favorite.

Simran Budharup and Mohit Parmar play the character of Krishna Krish Pandya and Mohit Parmar. In this video, we see that they both are having a fun time after the shoot. While we see Mohit calling Simran racist to find the reason to check out the video.

Check out the video:

Currently, Rishita gets a car from the office, brings it home, and shares the good news with the family, while Shiva sees the car outside Pandya Niwas, and just when he is about to break its glass, Dhara stops him and reveals that it is Rishita's. Suman excitedly decides to go for an ice cream treat with the family in the car. She demands Dev to drive and while they are on their way, Suman, Rishita, Dev, Dhara, and Gombi meet with a terrible accident. While nobody is injured, Dev crashes the car bonnet, Rishita gets furious with Dev for breaking her car and taunts Suman for not letting her drive.

