From Sobhita Dhulipala to Maanvi Gagroo, check out the hot looks of these OTT actresses 

MUMBAI : It is the rise of the OTT space like never before. The digital space has seen some of the most talented actors and actresses. With exciting content and scripts, there is immense scope for actors to show their talent.

Also Read-Made In Heaven fame Sobhita Dhulipala will leave you SWOONING in These Western and Indian Outfits

Here is a look at some of the hottest looks of the most talented actresses that are ruling the OTT space right now;

Maanvi Gagroo has been part of many Digital projects like Permanent Roommates TVF Pitchers. She has been part of many films also. She was recently seen in Four More Shots please season 2.

Mithila Palkar has been part of series like Girl in the City and Official Chukyagiri. She made her Bollywood debut in the Irrfan Khan starrer Karwaan.

Shweta Tripathi is one of the most talented actresses in the industry. She garnered a lot of praise for her performance in Mirzapur season 1 and 2.

Sobhita Dhulipala is one of the hottest actresses in the Digital space. She has been part of Amazon Prime series, Made in Heaven and Bard of Blood. She was also seen in a few Telugu and Malayalam movies.

Also Read-

Actress Angira Dhar has been part of series like ‘Bang Baaja Baarat’ and ‘Love Per Square Foot’.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.