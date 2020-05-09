Social distancing is going to be a challenge: Sayantani Ghosh

MUMBAI: Sayantani Ghosh, who was last seen in Naagin 4, spoke to a media portal and opened up on the new guidelines in discussion which are to be followed once shoot resumes and how the lockdown has hit many financially.

Speaking about following guidelines, the actress shared, 'The economics is taking a toll on us now as so many workers are involved. We all are at home. One needs to get back to work. We are targeting reopening but it seems ok on a paper but on a practical level one needs to see how much can be done. Everybody’s safety is involved. Even if you limit the number of people, there are still x number of people involved in a shoot. In such times, social distancing is going to be a challenge. There are also talks that the actors need not require to travel back home after shoot as there can be at a risk. Risk element will also increase in travelling from sets to shoot. A lot of permutation combination is involved. But practically, I don’t know when we are actually going to resume shoots.'

Financially too, it has started to take a toll on many. The actress said, 'There are so many people involved in a show and so many payments need to be made. A system has to be followed. Crisis is such that they are not denying payment but how will they make the payments. Offices are also closed. We all are facing inconvenience. Payments are stuck in my case also. I have my standing expenditures. I have my house EMI and car EMI. Though the Government has relaxed it that for 2-3 months it will be deferred but I have to run our houses as well. It is starting to create inconvenience for us. My heart goes out to people who are daily wage earners and also actors, who have just started out or not in a better position right now. It is a difficult time for everyone irrespective of their professions.'

Credits: TOI