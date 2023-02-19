Sohail Khan is excited about Celebrity Cricket League returning after pandemic

MUMBAI :Bollywood actor and director Sohail Khan shared his experience of being part of the Celebrity Cricket League(CCL) which is a sportainment event that includes film actors from eight major regional film industries.

Sohail said: "The best part about CCL is that it brings people from different film industries together for one common goal. When the founder of CCL, Vishnu Vardhan Induri, first thought of this concept, no one ever had any second thoughts about it and everyone wanted this tournament to happen."

The 52-year-old actor is known for his work in films such as 'Darna Mana Hai', 'Krishna Cottage', 'Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya', 'God Tussi Great Ho', and many more. He also directed movies like 'Auzaar', 'Hello Brother' and 'Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya'.

He along with Manoj Tiwari, Dinesh Lal Yadav, Jishu Sengupta, Sonu Sood, Binoo Dhillon, Ninja, Rajeev Pillai, Ganesh Kishan, Sudheer Babu, and Jiiva are coming on 'The Kapil Sharma Show' to promote CCL.

Talking more about the event and expressing his excitement bout CCL coming back after the pandemic, Sohail added: "We are all part of the same industry, and only our languages and regions are different. So, bringing us all together on a cricket field is like bringing that child in you back again on the field and that's the most amazing thing about CCL. This is our 10th season, and despite the 3 seasons we missed due to Covid, we are back with a bang and everyone is happy."

'The Kapil Sharma Show' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.



SOURCE-IANS