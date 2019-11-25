News

Sohail Khan, Mohammad Kaif, and Yuvraj Singh make for a happy picture

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
25 Nov 2019 08:02 PM

MUMBAI: Former Indian Cricketer Mohammad Kaif has shared a lovely picture with his buddy and former Indian teammate Yuvraj Singh and Bollywood actor Sohail Khan. 

He took to his Instagram handle and shared a picture wherein the trio can be seen in a happy mood as they posed for the camera. In the picture, Sohail and Yuvraj can be seen donning casual outfit, while Mohammad Kaif sported formal look. 

Tagging Sohail and Yuvraj, Mohammad Kaif captioned the post as, “Good times with @yuvisofficial @sohailkhanofficial.” 

Check out the post right here: 

View this post on Instagram

Good times with @yuvisofficial @sohailkhanofficial

A post shared by Mohammad Kaif (@mohammadkaif87) on

Tags > Sohail Khan, Mohammad Kaif, Yuvraj Singh, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Angad Hasija
Angad Hasija
Prerna Wanvari
Prerna Wanvari
Sunny Leone
Sunny Leone
Evelyn Sharma
Evelyn Sharma
Shama Sikander
Shama Sikander
Leonardo DiCaprio
Leonardo DiCaprio
Aalesha
Faisal Khan
Faisal Khan
Tarana Kapoor
Tarana Kapoor
Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja

past seven days