SOL TV, set to launch with original content in 2022

MUMBAI: Eager to serve audiences with new and exciting films and web series the new channel Sol tv is all set for a grand launch of its own OTT and satellite platforms across India this upcoming year.

The new and upcoming entertainment channel will be lead by prominent industry personalities namely Mr. Anirudh Singh, the CEO of Sol TV. Who is a veteran film industrialist, who has had over 18 years of experience in the cinema and film industry. He is also well known for being a part of multiple OTT platforms. The platform will also be nationally head by Mr. Nikhil Singh who is the Country Head and well known personality in the entertainment industry through the part decade.

The key genres showcased by Sol TV OTT Platform will comprise of content ranging from a family drama, horror, suspense, thriller, comedy, historical and also feature films set for theatre releases. Which will cater to audiences of various age groups with their existing library of shows and movies along with special addition of brand new Sol TV originals.

Talking about the launch, Mr.Nikhil Singh provided a sneak peak into what is to be expected out of the mentioned genres. He stated that the channel is coming up with unique content for a completely different experience for their content consumers. "We are making a horror film to be shot in Kashmir soon, 3 period dramas, big budget historical series and 1 family comedy show as well, we’re also set to produce the magnum opus mythological series Vishnu Puran, Which is currently said to be in its pre-production process and casting” Said Nikhil.

Talking about casting, Nikhil has roped in Kinshuk vaidya as the face of sol tv. “I know Kinshuk since years, he is dedicated and sincere, I am glad that he is associated with us” he said. Mr.Vaidya will be been seen as an anchor for a crime based show to be released soon under Sol Tv. He will also be seen in many upcoming projects for Sol Tv originals.

The OTT platform and satellite TV will be available for both iOS, android and on website for PC, the platform is said to house both OTT and satellite content.