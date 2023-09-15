“Some may call it typecasting, but as long as my audience enjoys my performances, it doesn't matter to me” says, Sandeep Anand

MUMBAI: In an industry where actors frequently aim to escape typecasting, Sandeep Anand, known for his portrayal of the lead character Saajan Agarwal in Star Bharat's upcoming episodes of 'May I Come in Madam' starting 26th September, boldly embraces his identity as a comedy actor. He openly recognizes the common perception of typecasting but remains unapologetic about his profound love for the comedy genre. Sandeep's steadfast dedication to bringing laughter to audiences has garnered him a devoted fan following who admire him for his comedic brilliance.

Expressing his sentiments about his connection with comedy, Sandeep Anand remarked, "I am a fan's actor. I thrive on the appreciation and love I receive from my fans for my work in the comedy genre. Some may call it typecasting, but as long as my audience enjoys my performances, it doesn't matter to me. I find comfort and joy in making people laugh. My fans' happiness is my top priority, and no genre or platform can replace the joy of bringing smiles to their faces."

Sandeep Anand's commitment to remaining loyal to his comedic origins has served as an inspiration to numerous up-and-coming actors, demonstrating the lasting charm of comedy on the small screen. He has become an embodiment of joy, and his legion of fans consistently expands with each uproarious episode.

‘May I Come in Madam? Will air on Star Bharat starting 26th September, 2023. The story revolves around the comical escapades of Sajan Agarwal, played by Sandeep Anand, in his workplace. The show also stars Nehha Pendse as Sanjana and Sapna Sikarwar as Kashmira Agarwal.

Stay tuned to watch new episodes of ‘May I Come in Madam’ every Monday-Saturday at 9:30 PM starting 26th September only on Star Bharat.

