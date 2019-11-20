Some people are special; will stay special: Radha Krishn’s Sumedh on his co-star Mallika

MUMBAI: Siddharth Kumar Tewary's magnum opus Radha Krishn is one of the masterpieces on television and is the first mythological love story ever told on the small screen.



A musical, the show has struck a chord with viewers across all age groups, and the chemistry of the lead actors Mallika Singh and Sumedh Mudgalkar playing Radha and Krishna has been well received by the masses.



There are rumours about Sumedh and Mallika dating in real life. However, the actors have always put the rumours to rest and stated that they are just friends.



Sumedh recently shared a lovely picture along with Mallika on his Instagram profile and called her ‘special’. He mentioned, 'Some people are special, they will stay special.'



Well, whatever may be the case, they both make a great pair!