Somy Ali: Expressing gratitude and working out is not only a routine, but at this point in my life is habitual

MUMBAI: Along with being an art form, acting is also a profession. In today’s time, the latter is more prevalent as it’s not just the character that the actor’s need to do justice to, but also deal with the pressure of saying and doing it right on social media and even in the real world. Whether they are in a hurry or going through some difficult time or not in the right frame of mind, they are never left alone, even when they request everyone to do so. Failing to live up to all these expectations will lead to criticism and troll. Encroachment of their private space is another issue that many celebs have also spoken about many times. Plus, some celebs also feel that too many appearances and events also take up too much time. Not just actors, even filmmakers are also dealing with a similar situation in the industry. So, the mounting pressure is getting on to almost every actor now and yet they are unable to say no and are always on the grind. Actor turned humanitarian Somy Ali, who runs her NGO No More Tears in Miami, feels that is the price one pays for stardom and for choosing this career.



“To be honest, it's rather minuscule given the fact that one is literally paid cash to attend some of these events. If I am invited to cut a ribbon for inaugurating a new clothing or jewellery store and I am paid handsomely for it, why wouldn't I do it. There is no way of escaping this aspect of requiring to make random appearances wherever you are obligatorily required to do so whether you like it or not. Also, I don't think as a performer one gets annoyed with making appearances more so when we are paid to do so. We have to understand that any individual who yearns for the limelight has a speck of narcissism in them, thus, being invited makes us feel important. That doesn't make one a bad person, it's just something one accepts as a role they play in a movie. I see these as perks of being an actor more than being bothersome. Additionally, after a while one gets used to this tradition of having to show your face at various parties and events. That's the core definition of being a performer, the feeling of being wanted everywhere and by everyone, isn't it? On top of that being paid for it and having your presence splashed universally via photographs,” she says.



Speaking more on it, she adds, “If actors complain about that then they are oblivious to the reality of real life problems that a layperson deals with on a daily basis. I saw this as a blessing and a bonus during my time as an actor. It made me feel important and special, which is a normal human yearning we all carry with us if we enjoy being in the limelight, be it a politician or an actor.”



So what are the two things that she does to stay calm and peaceful and calm? “Firstly, I thank the universe for blessing me with a good life as without expressing gratitude when we are given so much is unacceptable to me. Therefore, be it prayers, meditation or being thankful is the number one priority for me when I first open my eyes each morning. Secondly, I have to workout even if it is a thirty minute walk or lifting weights. Any kind of exercise daily is essential to my existence as it truly maintains my stability in this world that is constantly running after something or someone. Expressing gratitude and working out is not only a routine, but at this point in my life is habitual,” she says.



