Somy Ali: I was picked on when I was a little girl for not being fair-skinned, in the US

MUMBAI : Somy Ali, who runs a US-based NGO called No More Tears, and works tirelessly to help save and protect victims of domestic violence and rape, says that she has been a victim of body shaming. She says that when she moved to the US, people looked down on her for not being fair.

“I was picked on when I was a little girl and had recently moved to the U.S. for not being fair-skinned and I will never forget the emotional damage it did to me. Words hurt and they stick to you and with you for eternity because it is in our childhood when our personality develops and makes us who we are as adults. This skin discrimination is extremely alive even today and I reiterate that unless and until fair-skinned celebrities don’t speak up about not only this but breaking this illiterate caste system, nothing will change. People will be picked on and looked at condescendingly. Here, I place the burden on the fair pretty people to bring forth change. I am certain they can take time out of taking a selfie and talk about this issue for a change,” she says.

Talking about how this would change, she says, “Famous and powerful people speaking up for change. It’s as simple as that. Why don’t people with clout speak up on these issues or any serious issues? I see American celebrities do it then why not our celebrities? They can do much good and I am not saying they don’t, but don’t do it by playing safe. Be bold and courageous and shun this ridiculous corporation of skin-whitening creams. It’s about time that they use their celebrity power to change the world.”

