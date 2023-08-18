Somy Ali: Since mental health issues are not tangible ailments, people are more than likely going to ignore it

MUMBAI: Covid has made the world realise the importance of mental well being. While most of us took care of our physical health, we ignored the issues of our mind. Not to forget the social taboos attached to those dealing with mental health. However, many are of the opinion that times are changing. Depression and anxiety have become common ailments, or as doctors say, for a change people are slowly starting to openly talk about it. Actor turned humanitarian Somy Ali, who now runs her NGO, No More Tears (NMT), is happy that people have finally started realising their importance. She feels it was about time.



“I am glad that finally this is being talked about and I thank Deepika [Padukone] for her courage, and for being so open about what she endured during those times. It's not easy and particularly in our culture it's not given any attention, but just by sharing her own truth, Deepika did a complete 180 on us not only conversing about depression or suicidal thoughts, but even ways of seeking help. She started her own foundation for many to be able to have somewhere to go and get help,” she says.



Somy shares her personal experience and how she deals with the issues of the mind and takes care of it. Even though things are not easy, there is nothing impossible if one is determined in their intention and effort.



“As one who has inherited depression from their mother's side and having a great deal of chaos growing up as well as in my early 20's, I know what it's like and since it's not a tangible ailment people are more than likely going to ignore it. Bravo to Deepika and much respect to her initiative. She has saved many lives by speaking her truth and being so vulnerable which is extremely difficult in our culture where typically depression is not thought of as a serious ailment, but shrugged off as one simply having a bad day.