Somy Ali: Since mental health issues are not tangible ailments, people are more than likely going to ignore it

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 08/28/2023 - 03:15
Somy Ali

MUMBAI: Covid has made the world realise the importance of mental well being. While most of us took care of our physical health, we ignored the issues of our mind. Not to forget the social taboos attached to those dealing with mental health. However, many are of the opinion that times are changing. Depression and anxiety have become common ailments, or as doctors say, for a change people are slowly starting to openly talk about it. Actor turned humanitarian Somy Ali, who now runs her NGO, No More Tears (NMT), is happy that people have finally started realising their importance. She feels it was about time.
 
“I am glad that finally this is being talked about and I thank Deepika [Padukone] for her courage, and for being so open about what she endured during those times. It's not easy and particularly in our culture it's not given any attention, but just by sharing her own truth, Deepika did a complete 180 on us not only conversing about depression or suicidal thoughts, but even ways of seeking help. She started her own foundation for many to be able to have somewhere to go and get help,” she says.
 
Somy shares her personal experience and how she deals with the issues of the mind and takes care of it. Even though things are not easy, there is nothing impossible if one is determined in their intention and effort.
 
“As one who has inherited depression from their mother's side and having a great deal of chaos growing up as well as in my early 20's, I know what it's like and since it's not a tangible ailment people are more than likely going to ignore it. Bravo to Deepika and much respect to her initiative. She has saved many lives by speaking her truth and being so vulnerable which is extremely difficult in our culture where typically depression is not thought of as a serious ailment, but shrugged off as one simply having a bad day.

Somy Ali NGO No More Tears Deepika Padukone Yaar Gaddar Anth Aao Pyaar Karen Teesra Kaun TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 08/28/2023 - 03:15

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Rohit Choudhary on being part of Gadar 2: I was certain of its success
MUMBAI: Gadar 2 is a superhit film that has managed to earn more than 84 crore in two days. Actor Rohit Choudhary, who...
Must read! Mohit Raina reveals about his difficulty performing drinking scenes
MUMBAI: Actor Mohit Raina, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming streaming show ‘The Freelancer’, has...
Sheezan Khan shares his thoughts behind his own YouTube channel; says, "The channel content will be spontaneous"
MUMBAI: Over the recent years, many celebrities have started their own Youtube channels, showcasing their unique...
Vibhuti Thakur on being part of Jahaan Chaand Rehta Hain: I can resonate very well with my role
MUMBAI:  Actress Vibhuti Thakur, who plays the role of Saraswati, a teacher, in the show says that she can really...
Somy Ali: Since mental health issues are not tangible ailments, people are more than likely going to ignore it
MUMBAI: Covid has made the world realise the importance of mental well being. While most of us took care of our...
Rahul Sharma: Playing Madan Lal Dhingra helped me delve into the lives of our valiant freedom fighters and gain insights
MUMBAI:  Actress Kshitee Jog who was seen in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani as Rocky's(Ranveer Singh) mother, Punam...
Recent Stories
Anil Sharma
Emotional! Anil Sharma reveals about Sunny Deol crying when Gadar 2 released in theatres
Latest Video
Related Stories
Rohit
Rohit Choudhary on being part of Gadar 2: I was certain of its success
Sheezan Khan
Sheezan Khan shares his thoughts behind his own YouTube channel; says, "The channel content will be spontaneous"
Vibhuti Thakur
Vibhuti Thakur on being part of Jahaan Chaand Rehta Hain: I can resonate very well with my role
Rahul Sharma
Rahul Sharma: Playing Madan Lal Dhingra helped me delve into the lives of our valiant freedom fighters and gain insights
Kshitee Jog
Kshitee Jog opens up about being part of Rajan Shahi’s new show Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si
Baatein Kuch Ankahe Si
Baatein Kuch Ankahe Si: Kunal faces a sudden setback as his hotel reservation is unexpectedly canceled.