Somy Ali opens up about who she loves in Bollywood today

MUMBAI: Actress Somy Ali, who was part of the film industry in the 90s, says that it has grown by leaps and bounds. While Somy, who now runs a US based NGO called No More Tears, loves evergreen films, she is also very fond of the work that newer actors are doing.

“When I was a kid, I loved Mumtazji and Rajesh Khana together, (still obsessed) then in the 90's it was Aamir, Shah Rukh, Madhuri Ji, Rekhaji and now it's stagnantly Shah Rukh, Rani, Kajol, Deepika and Alia. I saw the film Animal recently and found Ranbir to be a phenomenal actor. If I closed my eyes and listened to him, he reminded me of Sanju a great deal and even watching him the way his smoking style or carrying himself all reminded me of acting with Sanju. In fact, I even loved Bobby Deol in the film. He was literally scary to me, in spite of playing a mute's role, which is a huge compliment to him. The girl who played Ranbir's wife was so natural and realistic not to mention extraordinarily beautiful,” she says.

She adds, “But I am a 90-year-old soul and still go back to watching Shree 420, Awara, Mili with Amit and jayaji, Mera Naam Joker, these are some of my favourites. I love Anand and Bawarchi too. In the newer ones, at least those who are new for me, Taapsee is definitely someone who I would watch, Deepika and Kangana too. I miss Irrfan Khan and it kills me that we lost him so young and I can't get over how many younger stars are gone. Piku was amazing and so was Lunch Box. And, I have watched Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna at least five times. No one can make me cry like Rani and Shah Rukh or Shah Rukh and Kajol. And, how can we forget about the beyond talented Hrithik. No one can dance as well as he does. Literally, it's like his body parts are robotic. I loved him in Mujhse Dosti Karoge with Kareena and Rani.”

Ask her if there is a particular role or project that has left a lasting impact on her outlook on life, and she says, “Yes, my role as a wife of an extremely sadistic and abusive husband with Om Puriji, was a role I will always remember. The script demanded me to marry him because even though he was 20 years older than me and I was in love with someone else, my family needed money to exist. To play an abused victim was tough because I grew up in it and it kept reminding me of my mother and what she endured, but Omji was so supportive and practiced lines with me. He asked me again and again if I needed a break and if there was something that was triggering my childhood memories so he could have the director improvise to change it. I mean that was my best character which I could relate to for several reasons. The movie was called Chupp and it was a remake of Kakaji's film's remake which is amazing given I have wanted to marry him since I was nine years old, as ridiculous as it sounds now. Conclusively, as Irrfan said, in one of his films: ‘Life is random and nothing truly means anything. Things just happen, today we are here and tomorrow we're simply warm food’.”