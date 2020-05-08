Sona Mohapatra digs out an old tweet of Vivek Agnihotri joking about gang rape

MUMBAI: Sona Mohapatra is a famous singer and lyricist. Apart from her singing skills, she is known for sharing her fierce opinion on everything related to feminism. She leaves no chance in bashing those who mock the same, even if that includes celebrities. It was only recently that Sona had schooled Ram Gopal Varma over his sexist tweet on women queuing up to buy alcohol. Well, now, an old yet super-offensive tweet of Vivek Agnihotri has caught Sona's attention and she couldn't help but bash the filmmaker for making a joke on a term as sensitive as gang rape.

The screenshot of the tweet, which was shared in the year 2013 by Vivek Agnihotri, saw him joking about how Nano is the safest car for women as there's no space to gang rape inside. As ridiculous and unfunny as it sounds, Sona Mohapatra expressed her disgust by giving it a boys locker room controversy reference. She wrote, "Mr @vivekagnihotri , did you really really tweet this? How low is low, really. #boislockeroom #culture on dazzling display. #India."

For those unaware, a few days ago, some screenshots of a Delhi-based schoolboys' Instagram group named 'bois locker room' had gone viral on social media. It saw them body-shaming and slut-shaming girls, exchanging their nude pictures and joking about raping.

Check out Sona's tweet below:

Slamming RGV over his controversial tweet, Sona had written, "Dear Mr RGV,time for u to get into the line of people who desperately need a real education.1 that lets u understand why this tweet of yours reeks of sexism & misplaced morality.Women have a right to buy & consume alcohol just like men. No one has a right to be drunk & violent."

Credits: SpotboyE.com