Sonakshi to be blamed for Naren's condition

MUMBAI: Everyone is shocked to see Naren's condition. Rohit tells his family members that Naren is a critical condition. veena gets panic and tells Rohit that he has to save him she wants to forgive him and make him feel guilty. Rohit recalls Sonakshi's words that let Veena decided what she wants. Rohan ignores Pari's calls she gets frustrated and calls the sippy mansion was she gets to know that Naren is in hospital. Tanya tells Pari to leave. A neurosurgeon tells Rohit to follow protocol call He tells him that he already informed the police. Nishi gets scared and manipulates everyone putting all blame on Sonakshi.

Veena slaps her and asks her reason she explains to her that she overheard Deepa and Akash conversation on the property so she went to talk to him, Deepa and Akash refuse to accept. Veena tells police to inspect Sonakshi and she is responsible for Narens condition. Rohit supports Sonakshi and he knows that Sonakshi was not responsible for Naren's condition and he will come with her they are about to leave but veena gets unconscious and collapse.