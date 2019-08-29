Sonakshi to take the first step in love with Rohit in Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum

MUMBAI: The exciting story of Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum is seeing Rohit and Sonakshi's increasing proximity.

Rohit and Sonakshi come together to play a love game before the Sippy family.



Veena is super excited that Rohit has chosen Sonakshi to be his life partner.



Rohit soon visits Sonakshi's shooting set to meet and surprise her.



The duo starts talking and end up discussing their moms.



Sonakshi likes Rohit's mother Veena, while Veena also likes Sonakshi.



Sonakshi excitedly tells Rohit about how Veena liked her every photo on her social media account.



Rohit feels angry when Sonakshi reminds him of Suman, who doesn't like him.



However, Rohit acts sweet, as he wants her to continue the drama with his family.



It will be interesting to see what happens next.