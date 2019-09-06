News

Sonakshi's huge sacrifice for Pooja's dignity revealed to Rohit and Sippys in Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
06 Sep 2019 05:37 PM

MUMBAI: In the upcoming episode of Star Plus' Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, Rohit is fighting against his family to support Sonakshi.

Sonakshi is trapped in the murder case of Mahatre's wife.

Meanwhile, Sumit has exposed Sonakshi and Mahatre's connection, which has brought humiliation to Sonakshi.

Sonakshi's public image is completely ruined, and she has been replaced in her TV serial.

The Ganpati Utsav in Sippy mansion brings Rohit and Sonakshi together.

However, Nishi doesn't leave any chance to insult Sonakshi. This enrages Netra, and she finally reveals the truth.

Netra tells Nishi that if Sonakshi had no class, then she wouldn't have saved her daughter Pooja from public and media humiliation.

Nishi stands shell-shocked. Meanwhile, Rohit also comes across a man who was present at the hotel when Sonakshi visited Mahatre at the party.

Finally, the truth will be revealed.

Tags > Star Plus, Kahan Hum Kahan Tum, Upcoming Episode Sstoryline, Rohit, Sonakshi, Karan V Grover, Dipika Singh, Spoiler Alert, TellyChakkar,

