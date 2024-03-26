Sonal Panwar talks about Binaiferr and Sanjay Kohli’s Happu Ki Ultan Paltan!

MUMBAI: Binaiferr and Sanjay Kohli’s Happu Ki Ultan Paltan, which is produced under their banner Edit II, completed five years on the telly recently. Actress Sonal Panwar, who plays Malaika in the show, joined the show three years ago but feels as if she was always there.

Sharing her excitement, she said, “It feels amazing, in every sense. I also feel like I manifested this character. To me, it’s been three years, but I feel like I was always a part of this show. I’m just thankful and grateful.”

She also praised the producers, and said they have created the best working environment on TV. “We very smoothly do our shifts, no extra pressure, and the producers are very cooperative, in everything. I’m just grateful that they have trusted me to do something like this,” she added.

Speaking of her character, she mentioned that for Malaika to become the Assistant Commissioner of Police was the most surprising twist for her, and added, “It’s been quite a wonderful surprise to me as I am exploring a completely different character, which I haven’t done till now.”

Sonal also stressed that every character goes through a graph in daily shows and credited the writers of the show for establishing all the characters differently since the beginning. “It helps you get into the character very quickly, of course, the prep needs to be done, but I find it quite smooth when it comes to my character, as it’s been clear since the beginning,” she said.

And thanks to that, she doesn’t even feel the pressure of the success the show has achieved so far. “The reason is the fabulous writing, and the show has already made a place in the audience’s heart. It’s not any other daily soap where a few cast members are just fillers, in my show, every character has their own story and importance,” she said.

"I'm truly grateful to be a part of such a lovely show that makes people laugh. And I don’t feel any pressure because I am very well aware of the content that we are giving, and I enjoy and love my work like anything, so pressure really doesn’t come into the picture,” she concluded.