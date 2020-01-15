News

Sonal Vengurlekar and Rinku Dhawan roped in for Mahesh Pandey’s next

By TellychakkarTeam
MUMBAI: Sonal Vengurlekar and Rinku Dhawan were seen together in Yeh Vadaa Raha.

Mahesh Pandey is all set to launch a new project tentatively titled Khandaan and has roped in the two actresses. Rinku will be playing Sonal’s mother in the show.

In Yeh Vaada Raha, their onscreen presence together received love from the viewers, and the same can be expected with their roles in Khandaan. The show will revolve around a middle-class family.

Yeh Vaada Raha successfully ran for 1 year and 4 months before going off-air in January, 2017.

Mahesh was keen to cast Sonal and Rinku once again. He felt that their on-screen chemistry kept the audience of Yeh Vaada Raha hooked to the show and the duo fit the bill perfectly for the upcoming show.

